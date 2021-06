As the COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are declining, a few states have eased some restrictions. Overall, the recovery rate is above 92 percent and the daily recoveries have been outnumbering the cases for the 20th straight day. The active caseload is below 20 lakh as of June 2, 8 am.

While many states have imposed lockdown, some have stricter curbs and others have curfews to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Here is a list of states that have offered some relaxations:

Maharashtra

- Restaurants, eateries only allowed to home-delivery food

Tamil Nadu

- All standalone groceries, fish and meat stalls will be allowed to operate till 12 pm

Karnataka

- Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies allowed

Kerala

- Service sector permitted to function with work-from-home employees only

West Bengal

- Shopping complexes, beauty parlours, cinema halls, sports facilities and restaurants to remain shut

Uttar Pradesh

- Restaurants can offer home delivery

Rajasthan

- Cold storage, warehousing facilities can operate

Punjab

- Opening of non-essential shops to be decided by the Deputy Commissioners depending on the number of cases

Delhi

- Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc remain open

Haryana

- Cinema halls to remain shut; restaurants allowed only for deliveries

Madhya Pradesh

- Cinemas, shopping malls, swimming pools, auditoriums and theatres will continue to remain closed