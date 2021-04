The Centre on Wednesday said that states cannot use COVID-19 vaccines given by the Government of India for the population below 45 years, sources said. The remarks came as the states are awaiting new vaccine stock arrival.

Also from May 1, the next phase of vaccination will begin and everyone in the age of 18-45 years will be eligible for vaccination. The registration for the same will start from today (April 28) at 4 PM but the appointment for the vaccination is subject to the availability of the vaccine.

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

There is confusion regarding the vaccination for the people in the 18-45 age group. Although the registration would start today, the status of the vaccination is still unclear. Also, many states have announced free vaccination for people in the age group of 18-45 years.