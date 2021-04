Following the crisis triggered by the shortage of medical oxygen in many parts of the country, the ministry of home affairs has issued a series of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID-19 patients.

Compounding the problem has been the move by many states to disallow local oxygen manufacturers from supplying oxygen to other states as directed by the Centre. The latest directives make it clear that state authorities cannot force oxygen carrying vehicles to supply only to specific areas.

Following are the measures

· No restriction to be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles:

· No restrictions to be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the state/UT in which they are located:

· Oxygen carrying vehicles can move freely into cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restriction:

· No authority shall attach the oxygen carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or area

· Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the government, is prohibited w.e.f. 22 April, 2021 and till further orders, states/UTs shall strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by the empowered group.

