Startup backed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to begin clinical trial for CAR-T cancer treatment

In an important development in cancer treatment in India, Immuneel Therapeutics, a biotech startup backed by Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar and biologist Siddhartha Mukherjee, will begin a clinical trial for a type of CAR-T cancer treatment 'IMAGINE'.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy is a type of immunotherapy that helps treat and manage cancer. Usually T Cells or immune system cells are used to fight off the cancer cells. CAR-T therapies are used to treat blood cancers and they are also being studied for treating other cancers. It is said to have shown promising results for patients who have exhausted other means of treatment in a range of blood cancers.

For the trial, patients are being actively enrolled at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. The trial will include up to 24 paediatric and adult cancer patients, who will be treated with the CD19 CAR-T therapy.

Immuneel Therapeutics has exclusive rights to CD19 CAR-T from Spain, used for leukemia or lymphoma. They have the rights to develop and commercialize the therapy in India via tech transfer.

CAR-T therapies have not been available in India, so far and the IMAGINE trial will be the first industry-sponsored CAR-T trial in the country. Also, CAR-T therapies are expensive. Internationally, they are available at $350,000 per dose. Immuneel makes CAR-T treatments affordable in India whilst being backed with clinical data. The IMAGINE trial is expected to be a first step towards that.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and India has a growing cancer burden. ICMR estimates a 12 percent rise in cancer cases in India in the next 5 years to 29.8 million. Hence, the success of this trial and eventually how affordable and utilised the CD19 CAR-T therapy would be, will be watched closely.

Immuneel which received Series A funding has already established the first good manufacturing practice approved cell therapy development and manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, but experts said that a lot more such companies are needed along with a lot more primary healthcare facilities, doctors, nurses are needed to tackle the fast growing cancer burden in the country.