Expect to grow faster than industry, health insurance biz has gained huge momentum: Star Health

Star Health's initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 7,250 crore opened for subscription on Tuesday. CNBC-TV18 spoke with Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Directors Dr Prakash Subbarayan and Anand Roy to discuss the company's initial share sale and its business outlook.

Speaking on Star Health's health insurance business, Roy said: “Star Health has always been a fast growing company and the health insurance business as such has gained huge momentum after the outbreak of the pandemic because of the creation of awareness. We expect to grow faster than the industry as we have always been doing in the past. In the current year also, we are able to show some very high growth numbers."

Roy said the company was growing at almost 27-28 percent on a year-on-year basis as of the end of September, a rate it hopes to maintain in the coming years.

Star Health raised Rs 3,217 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Speaking on the anchor book, Subbarayan told CNBC-TV18 the insurer saw a good response from investors and collected around Rs 3,217 crore from anchor investors. "Some of the mark foreign investors as you mentioned include GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Aberdeen Morgan Stanley and Society General, apart from foreign investors, and domestic investors include Edelweiss, SBI Life, Max Life, HDFC Life, IIFL and Bharti AXA... Many domestic investors have shown interest and we were able to do allocation based on the request. Now we are also seeing a very good response on the retail investor side," he said.

Roy said the company has been able to display a consistent vusiness performance over the past many years. "We are largely retail operators; 90 percent of our business comes from the retail segment so we are able to have healthy growth,” he said.

He, however, mentioned some distortion in the company's claims ratio in the recent past because of the outbreak of the pandemic. "It has gone up but we expect that from the next year, once the pandemic comes under some kind of control, we will be back to normal rates,” Roy added.

He also said that Star Health has always been a profitable company except in FY21 and in the first half of FY22. "We are a profit-oriented company; we have been making underwriting profits for the last five years. The impact of the first half of FY22 was very, very severe so on a on a year-to-date basis, FY22 may not be profitable, but the second half will be profitable on a standalone basis. For the full year, it may not be,” said Roy, who expects the business to return to profitable rates in FY23.

