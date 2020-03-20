  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yellow metal rises above Rs 40,500 per 10 grams
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Why fall in crude is not positive for oil refiners this time
Rupee opens 22 paise higher at 74.77 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

Updated : March 20, 2020 02:38 PM IST

The country is to be placed under a curfew with effect from 6 pm (local time) tonight until 6 am (local time) on Monday, President Rajapaksa's office said.
Countries around the world are sealing their borders and banning travel to stop the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed 9,800 lives and infected more than 232,650 people in 158 countries and territories.
Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

You May Also Like

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement