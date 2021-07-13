Sputnik V vaccine production to start at Serum Institute from September

Serum Institute of India (SII) will produce Russian vaccine Sputnik V at its facilities from September, the vaccine maker said on July 13. The Russian manufacturer Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said they intend to produce over 300 million doses in India per year.

“RDIF and Serum Institute of India @SerumInstIndia, the world’s largest vaccine producer, to start production of Sputnik vaccine in September. Serum received cell and vector samples from Gamaleya Center, will make over 300 mln doses in India/yr,” Sputnik V wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Pune-based Serum Institute of India said he was delighted to partner with RDIF to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine . “We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in the month of September,” he said.

Poonawalla added, “With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world.”

He stressed that given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund called the “strategic partnership” between the vaccine makers a major step to substantially increase production capabilities “demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world.”

Dmitriev said the technology transfer is already underway and they expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in the coming months.