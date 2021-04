Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be priced under current cap of Rs150 per dose and for this purpose the government will do fresh price negotiations with Sputnik V.

The first batch of the vaccine will be imported, however, the sources said the matter is yet to discuss with the Sputnik V. According to them, the government is considering options of absorbing the price gap to make Sputnik V vaccine available at affordable prices and it may waive import duty to make the vaccine cheaper.

"Some stock ready with Dr.Reddy's could be made available to the government."

"Volumes will gradually improve as imports will get replaced with domestic production. Once domestic production begins, SputnikV Vaccine likely to be under current price cap if Rs150/ dose. To administer SputnikV Vaccine, health care workers involved in inoculation will have to be trained afresh. Liquid form of SputnikV needs to be stored at -18 degree C. Dry powder form can be stored at 2-8 degree C," the sources added.

"Dry Powder form vaccine needs to be diluted in water before administration."