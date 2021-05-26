Sputnik V to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi, quantity yet to be decided: Arvind Kejriwal Updated : May 26, 2021 16:58:09 IST Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Kejriwal had earlier said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The Centre needs to demonstrate a sense of urgency and run the vaccination drive on a war-footing, Kejriwal added Published : May 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply