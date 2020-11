The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be less than USD 10 or Rs 750 for international markets.

In a release, RDIF, the fund backing the development of the vaccine said it will be given free of charge to Russian citizens.

The first international deliveries of the vaccine will start in January 2021 based on the existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers, the company said.

The efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 percent based on the second interim analysis of the data obtained 28 days after administering the first dose. While the monitoring of the participants is still undergoing, no unexpected adverse events were recorded during the trials.

As of November 24, more than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose, while some 19,000 were given the first and second doses of the vaccine at 29 medical centers in Russia.

Currently, phase III clinical trials are going on in Belarus, the UAE, and other countries while Phase II-III trials are underway in India.