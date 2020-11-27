Healthcare Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining vaccine with theirs Updated : November 27, 2020 07:17 AM IST The Russian vaccine developers in a tweet late on Thursday said AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian Sputnik V. This is Russian vaccine developers' second call to AstraZeneca for combining vaccines. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.