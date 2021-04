As the Sputnik V vaccine received the DGCI's approval, some Indian companies are in focus. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribution of vaccine in India. Dr. Reddy's is expected to be supplied with 125 million doses of the vaccine on regulatory approval.

Analysts say that Dr. Reddy's could also have export rights to a few emerging markets but the economics of it depends on the pricing and if the distribution is, for example, through the government or the private market.

Brokerages such as Morgan Stanley said that it is hard to calculate the upside for Dr. Reddy's given the limited disclosures.

Citi has said that Sputnik V can be a $ 200 million EBITDA opportunity in the bull case. Bernstein said that the earnings impact will be minimum till private market opens up.