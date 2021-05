Sputnik V vaccine is driving Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Cipla in terms of stock performance today. Nithya Balasubramanian, Director, Sanford Bernstein shared her views.

“Sputnik V is a relatively more attractive opportunity for Gland than it is for DRL,” she said.

In terms of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), she stated, “We believe that DRL could potentially enjoy EBITDA margins of 15-20 percent in Sputnik V vaccine.”

She believes Gland Pharma should be able to continue the performance that they have shown in the US.

“Because the injectibles market is a pretty large opportunity and they should be able to capture a lot of the products that are coming off patent in the next couple of years,” she said.

According to her, the outlook is pretty strong for Gland Pharma.

“The management is expecting to expand in a lot of emerging markets where there has been a pretty significant growth last year and the company is even expecting a pretty strong growth in the US as well,” she shared.

“The fact that they have acquired new capacities and new capabilities to address this Sputnik V vaccine opportunity and the fact that they are looking at repurposing this into what could potentially be a recurring opportunity in the shape of biosimilar’s contract manufacturing is possibly what is driving the interest,” she added.