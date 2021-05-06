Sputnik Light launched in Russia as single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with 79.4% efficacy

The Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) on Thursday said that a single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorisation for use in Russia.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 [rAd26]) of Sputnik V – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy, according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia's mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and April 15, 2021.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests, said an officials release.

However, it is not known how many people were studied to have arrived at the efficacy figure.

"It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with the 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines," Sputnik said in a tweet.

The company added that Sputnik Light will help to handle epidemic peaks by doubling the vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, as many as 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed here from Russia on Saturday, "We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia. The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days," Deepak Sapra CEO API and Services, Dr.Reddys, said.

According to reports, Russia will be sending a second consignment of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, carrying 1.50 lakh doses, in the next two days.