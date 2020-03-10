  • SENSEX
Spotty sick leave policies limit options for avoiding coronavirus

Updated : March 10, 2020 05:52 PM IST

While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that’s not an option for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public.
In the United States, about 27 percent of private sector workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have implemented work-from-home policies, only 29 percent of US workers have that option, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
