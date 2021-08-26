Spike in COVID cases in Kerala cannot be attributed to Onam, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist and public policy, health systems expert, on Thursday, said that spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala cannot be attributed to Onam.

Kerala has seen a rise in fresh COVID cases. The figure for yesterday, August 25, stands at 31,445. Test positivity rate in the state is also alarmingly high at 19 percent versus India's average of 2 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr Lahariya said, “This cannot be attributed to Onam celebration because there is a time lag of two weeks before the cases are due to any activity or event. However, maybe due to festivities, the state’s testing capacity wasn’t functional or people were not coming forward for testing. So now, the people who have been tested are the ones who might have been waiting for some period.”

“We also need to look at the pandemic at this stage, in a more composite manner. One, how well the infections are detected and also how well the health system is functioning, for example, people who got infected, how well they are treated and the parameter for that is, the case fatality rate in Kerala has been really low. So what we need to keep an eye on is, what is happening and the number of cases, but we cannot simply look at the numbers only; we need to look at the overall system performance,” he said.

On densely populated states, Dr Lahariya said, “Kerala, Maharashtra and some of the northeastern states, where transmission is ongoing; and in the previous wave, there was less number of individuals infected; we know through sero-survey (by ICMR). So we need to be really careful as long as the virus is circulating, we need to cut down on the nonessential travels, interactions or meetings or tourism activity. So, Kerala and Maharashtra definitely need to be cautious as many of the festivities are coming.”

According to him, there is no scientific evidence that children will be disproportionately affected during COVID third wave. “There is no evidence from India, or any other part that any subsequent wave would affect children. There is no evidence that any emerging variant including the Delta variant disproportionately affects children. So we can be really assured and that is completely without any scientific evidence, rather children are protected,” said Dr Lahariya.

