Spike in COVID-19 deaths in India after Kerala revises numbers

India reported over 666 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours after Kerala added a backlog of 563 deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry. The total death toll in the country stands at over 4.5 lakhs.

Kerala has begun adding the undeclared deaths due to coronavirus infections to the official tally three weeks after the state announced 7,000 missing deaths would be added.

"99 deaths were reported yesterday. In addition, 292 deaths (reported till June 14, 2020 but not recorded due to lack of adequate documentation) and 172 deaths (reported as per the new guidelines of Central Govt) added to the total tally. Total death toll was 27,765," the Kerala health department said. The state had a total of 81,490 active cases.

Also Read | Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

Kerala had the highest active caseload among all states, and reported over 9,000 cases in 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reported over 1,000 cases each. Mizoram reported 745 new cases.

Warning signals are also coming from West Bengal fooling the Durga Puja celebrations. The state has reported a rise in the cases from 451 to 833 within seven days.

India saw 16,326 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, taking the current tally to 3,41,59,56, the Union health ministry said.

Active cases, however, declined to the lowest in 233 days to 1.70 lakhs. This is 0.51 percent of the total infections in the country. The total number of active COVID-19 cases saw a decrease of 2,017 cases in a span of 24 hours. The daily rise in infections had been below 30,000 for 29 days consecutively and less than 50,000 for 118 consecutive days now.

India reported a daily positivity rate of 1.20 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.24 percent. Case fatality rate stood at 1.33 percent. The recovery rate stood at 98.16 percent, which is the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.