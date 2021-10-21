SpiceJet celebrates 100 crore vaccine milestone; unveils special livery on its aircraft

The airline's chairman Ajay Singh in an interview with CNBC-TV18'sAnu Sharma said administering one billion vaccine doses is a massive national achievement that needs to be celebrated.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday unveiled a special livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft at the Delhi Airport to celebrate India reaching the historic milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The livery bearing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers adorned three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet.

The airline's chairman Ajay Singh in an interview with CNBC-TV18'sAnu Sharma said administering one billion vaccine doses is a massive national achievement that needs to be celebrated. He added that the 100-crore vaccine sticker will be there for about three months.

Singh said, "The 100-crore vaccine sticker will be there for about three months. We want to give a message to our citizens and also around the world that India has indeed achieved a remarkable feat by administering 1 billion vaccines for its people. I think it is a massive achievement for the entire country, for all the health workers who have been involved in this, for all the airlines and transporters who have been involved in transporting the vaccines, for the pharma companies that have been involved in manufacturing the vaccines, so it is a huge national achievement which needs to be celebrated."

He said, "SpiceJet was the first airline in the country to transport COVID vaccines. SpiceJet is also the largest carrier of COVID vaccines but more than the commercial side of this, our objective has always been to be of assistance to the country. Right from day 1, we have used our cargo planes to carry essential goods, medicines, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators and so on. So we have tried to play our role as a responsible corporate citizen and we are really proud to celebrate this achievement with the country."

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. Around 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population have been inoculated with at least one dose and around 31 percent have received both doses of the vaccine. The milestone was achieved in 278 days.

