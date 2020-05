With over 140 Delhi Police personnel testing coronavirus positive in the around two months, authorities have deputed two Special Commissioners of Police to oversee necessary treatment to infected personnel.

The cases of corona positive officers and jawans will now be directly handled by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan. He will take care of the needs of the infected jawans and their families.

In addition, Special Police Commissioner (Women Safety) Nuzhat Hasan too will work for immediately arranging for admission of corono-infected jawans in Delhi hospitals.

Most patients are Delhi Police personnel in the ranks of Constables, Inspectors and Station House Officers. A 2015-batch IPS officer of Additional DCP rank and posted in Shahdara district too tested corona positive. So far, Delhi Police has lost a jawan posted at Bharat Nagar police station to the virus.

Most corona infections were reported in personnel posted in the Central Delhi District. In the Chandni Mahal police station located here, several contables tested positive. However, some of these jawans have since returned to duty after recovery.

Delhi Police has said it is taking steps to protect its personnel from coronavirus infection. Six special vehicles have been deployed to ferry corona-infected personnel.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police Headquarters also listed out the names of all government hospitals in which special arrangements have been made to treat corona-infected personnel.

Prominent among these are Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia, AIIMS, Safdarjung, Max Hospital Saket, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty, AIIMS Jhajjar, PGI Sonipat, ESIC Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) etc.

In all these hospitals, some beds are earmarked to treat Delhi Police personnel in emergency.