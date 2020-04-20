  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Southeast Asia could be the next coronavirus hot spot — these charts show why

Updated : April 20, 2020 06:52 PM IST

The region as a whole has reported more than 28,000 cases as of Sunday, with Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore accounting for 87.9% of those cases, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.
Several studies suggest that tens of thousands more infections may be undetected due to the low testing rate in countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines.
In Singapore, cases have spiked dramatically in the last two weeks, with new clusters of infections found among migrant workers living in packed dormitories.
