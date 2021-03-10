South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials Updated : March 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST The practice has raised debate over medical safety and commercial concerns from the manufacturers who charge by the dose. Experts were divided about the decision to extract extra doses, as pooling leftover vaccine from multiple vials can lead to contamination. Published : March 10, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply