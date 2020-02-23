#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
South Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

Updated : February 23, 2020 05:17 PM IST

South Korea's president said he was putting the country on "red alert" due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.
In China, the health commission confirmed 648 new infections — higher than a day earlier — but only 18 were outside of Hubei province, the lowest number outside of the epicentre since authorities started publishing data a month ago and locked down large parts of the country.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed government agencies on Sunday to urgently prepare medical provisions and draft a comprehensive plan to curb the spread of the virus, after it reported 27 more cases a day earlier.
