  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

South Asian nations weigh tighter lockdowns as coronavirus cases hit 12,000

Updated : April 10, 2020 04:04 PM IST

India's capital of Delhi, and its financial hub of Mumbai, have emerged as hotspots and local officials are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond its expiry date of Tuesday.
The concern is especially grave in Mumbai, where more than 1,100 people have tested positive for the virus, including a growing number from the slums, where a total lockdown is impossible to enforce.
South Asian nations weigh tighter lockdowns as coronavirus cases hit 12,000

You May Also Like

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Coronavirus lockdown: EPFO settles 1.37 lakh PF withdrawal claims worth Rs 280 crore

Coronavirus lockdown: EPFO settles 1.37 lakh PF withdrawal claims worth Rs 280 crore

Coronavirus effect: Uday Kotak to take Re 1 salary; Kotak Mahindra Bank leadership takes 15% pay cut

Coronavirus effect: Uday Kotak to take Re 1 salary; Kotak Mahindra Bank leadership takes 15% pay cut

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement