Healthcare South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Updated : January 23, 2021 08:12 PM IST South Africa is battling a second wave of the COVID-19 as well as a new variant of the deadly virus. The country reported 11,761 new COVID-19 cases and 575 deaths in the last 24 hours. The minister said that his department had also been offered vaccines from private agents. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply