Healthcare South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant Updated : January 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST The variant of the new coronavirus identified in South Africa can resist, or "escape," antibodies that neutralize earlier versions of the virus, scientists have found. People who have recovered from COVID-19 can likely mount a fast and effective response to the virus if they encounter it again. The more full an intensive care unit (ICU) is with COVID-19 patients, the higher the mortality rate among those patients, new data suggest.