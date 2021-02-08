Healthcare South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive Updated : February 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST Preliminary data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection against mild-moderate disease" caused by the variant in South Africa. South Africa received its first ten lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week and was expected to begin giving jabs to health care workers in mid-February. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply