Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

Updated : February 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Preliminary data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection against mild-moderate disease" caused by the variant in South Africa.
South Africa received its first ten lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week and was expected to begin giving jabs to health care workers in mid-February.
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India directs Twitter to block 1,178 accounts in fresh notice

India directs Twitter to block 1,178 accounts in fresh notice

Expansion plan of adding 1,300 beds remains intact, says Fortis Healthcare’s Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Expansion plan of adding 1,300 beds remains intact, says Fortis Healthcare’s Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Coronavirus LIVE: India now 3rd globally in COVID-19 vaccination drive; caseload over 1.08 cr

Coronavirus LIVE: India now 3rd globally in COVID-19 vaccination drive; caseload over 1.08 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement