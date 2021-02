The health ministry of South Africa has dismissed reports that the country had returned 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dr Zweli Mkhize, the health minister of South Africa, clarified that the country had not returned vaccines to India as reported by many media outlets. The health minister, who spoke during the state of the nation address debate, said the doses that South Africa purchased had been offered to the African Union (AU), of which his country is a part.

He further said the AU will distribute the vaccine to countries that have shown willingness to acquire the stock. "I also wish to once again put it on record that the vaccines have not expired and that the expiry date of April 31 was established through our quality control processes - a wrong impression was created that the vaccines have expired - this is simply not true,” Mkhize was quoted as saying by WION.

The AstraZeneca's shot is being produced by SII. Last week, close to 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine reached the African nation and 500,000 are expected to reach in the next few weeks.

On February 8, South Africa had temporarily put on hold the usage of AstraZeneca against COIVD-19 after a small clinical trial showed the jab protected minimally from mild and moderate illness caused by the virus variant.

The vaccine had, however, shown to be 75 percent efficacious before the more contagious variant of the deadly SARS-CoV2 began circulating, researchers have said.

On February 11, South Africa, which is yet to begin vaccination, secured 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, its President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

He added that upon the arrival of the first 500,000 shots over the next four weeks, authorities will start vaccinating health workers. South Africa is the first country to start its vaccination drive with the J&J vaccine.

Besides J&J, the country has also requested another 20 million doses from Pfizer, expected to be delivered by the end of March 2021.