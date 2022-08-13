    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Over two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

    Over two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation. Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.
    "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.
    Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well. Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.
     COVID-19 updates for India; what you need to know
    "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. We wish her speedy recovery and good health," the party said on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
    Several leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, wished Gandhi a speedy recovery.
    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Concerned to hear that Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has tested positive for COVID. Wishing her a speedy recovery and good health."
    Read Here: Wear mask or pay Rs 500 fine as Delhi sees spurt in COVID-19 cases
    Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Srinivas BV, among others, also wished her a speedy recovery.
    Several Congress leaders have contracted COVID recently including Kharge, party general secretary Ajay Maken, communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
    Also Read: National Herald case: Delhi Police detains protesting Congress MPs as ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 3rd time

    CongressCOVID positiveCOVID-19Sonia Gandhi

