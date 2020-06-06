  • SENSEX
Some pvt hospitals refusing admission to COVID patients, doing 'black-marketing of beds': Kejriwal

Updated : June 06, 2020 04:58 PM IST

The chief minister ubbished claims that COVID-19 tests have been stopped in Delhi, and asserted that the number of tests conducted in the city is the highest in the country.
The Delhi government will depute medical professionals at all hospitals who will update availability of beds for coronavirus patients at an official app and ensure admission of such patients.
