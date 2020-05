If the last couple of months of COVID-19 have taught us anything at all, austerity and frugality would rank high on the list. For the first time since 2008, big companies learnt to cut costs (often at the expense of jobs and salaries), small businesses went digital, e-commerce firms learnt to survive on deliveries of face masks and hand sanitizers, and a world reliant on app-based transit solutions saw cabs and cab aggregators come to a grinding halt.

As men, we learnt a couple of things too: the necessary art of washing our hands, and the ways and means to survive without a haircut. The latter tested our patience and perspiration. It also taught us to tuck unruly locks of overgrown hair behind our ears while asking ourselves, “shouldn’t haircuts be declared an essential service?”

So, when salons were allowed to re-open in Tamil Nadu’s smaller towns — and not in Chennai, thanks to the ever-escalating number of COVID-19 cases — a friend and I set out to do something bordering along the lines of amusing but necessary. We drove 132 kilometres for a haircut.

I never planned on going to Vellore to get my hair cut. It was the weekend; I had taken the day off; restaurants, pubs and cinemas were still shut; and a long drive with takeaway McDonald’s seemed like the only form of entertainment at hand. We figured we would drive along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and capitalize on the delightfully vacant four-lane roads. Just when we began taking a U-turn to get back to Chennai, we saw it: a Lakme Unisex Salon. It had been three months since I last cut my hair. I knew it was time.

Socially Distant Salons

After walking in and getting done with the now-familiar formalities — sanitizer on hands, a mandatory temperature check, and mineral-water served in sealed disposable bottles — I got down to finding out just how much haircuts were set to change in the post-COVID World.

“It comes to 350 rupees for a haircut, and an additional 100 rupees for a safety kit, sir,” the receptionist told me when I inquired about how much this would set me back by.

“So, the safety kit means I get to keep the stuff in it?” I asked her, with an opportunistic smile. “Oh no, that’s how much you pay for getting your scissors, comb and razor properly sanitized,” she replied. On turning around, I saw an autoclave plugged in. So, a hundred bucks for heating metal, I thought to myself. “Let’s do this,” I said.

My stylist began by spraying sanitizer all over my salon recliner. The adjacent one had duct tape plastered over it in the shape of an X. Social distancing, obviously. This was the case with the two recliners on the opposite side too. This meant that post-re-opening, this salon’s capacity was halved. Given that these establishments are allowed to stay open for a limited period, according to Tamil Nadu’s restart guidelines, business is significantly hit.

No sooner was my sanitizer sprayed I sat down, ready for my haircut. My stylist said he’d like to wash my hair first, but that I’d have to wait since one washing station was already occupied by another customer. That’s when I noticed it: two washing stations but only one in use, thanks to social-distancing norms. My friend waited on a two-seater couch, which had one of its seats marked with the same X, social distancing the winner again.

Back to pedestal fans

In the heat of summer, Tamil Nadu’s rules state that commercial establishments must refrain from running air-conditioning so as to prevent spread of the Novel Coronavirus. This meant that underneath our already stuffy face masks, we must deal with the humidity of the buildings we visit. This salon had a pedestal fan that was mercifully turned towards me, and kept the perspiration away. The only problem: my snipped hair began flying off to all corners of the salon.

By the time my stylist got to work on my hair, I noticed that he looked more lab-technician than stylist, with his apron, gloves and a face-mask on. The metal of the scissors felt warm, straight out of the autoclave, as did the comb and the electric razor too. Half-an-hour in, I had a brand new haircut. A bit more sanitizer, a bill-less transaction, continued social distancing, and I was all done.