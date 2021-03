In light of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country, SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced that it will provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all its employees as well as their dependents.

The free drive will not only cover its on-roll employees but all apprentices. Additionally, the company also announced that it will be working with its suppliers to extend the free service to cover third party workers. Although free, the vaccination drive is entirely voluntary and employees can choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from their preferred private hospital. The cost for the same will be covered by SAVWIPL.

Following the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, SAVWIPL said that the safety, health and wellbeing of employees and their families were of paramount importance to the organisation.

“The commencement of the public vaccination drive is a huge relief and a step towards being able to put the pandemic behind. As a responsible organisation, SAVWIPL is contributing to the same by covering the cost of vaccination for all employees and their dependents, in line with government guidelines,” he said.

With this, the company has joined the likes of Reliance Industries Limited, TVS Motor Company, IT major Infosys and consulting and outsourcing services providers Capgemini and Accenture, which had also issued statements saying that they will cover the vaccination costs for their employees in India. Most recently, Flipkart and ICICI also stated that they would bear the full cost of COVID-19 vaccination for employees and their families.