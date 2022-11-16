    English
    Skin-to-skin contact, breastfeeding key for preterm birth survival: WHO

    Skin-to-skin contact, breastfeeding key for preterm birth survival: WHO

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    New research has shown that giving kangaroo mother care immediately after birth can save more lives as it reduces the risk of infections and hypothermia.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding improve survivability in its updated guidelines for proper care of preterm babies. Preterm babies are defined as those who are born before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy while small babies are those who weigh under 2.5 kg at the time of birth. The global health body updated its guidelines on November 15, 2022, with a 75-page document aimed at stakeholders like health workers and non-governmental organisations.

    ALSO READ:
    Tuberculosis cases rise globally for the first time in years, says WHO
    The new guidelines suggest that kangaroo mother care, skin-to-skin contact with a caregiver, should start immediately after birth without letting the baby first be put in an incubator. These guidelines allow the mother and baby to not be separated immediately after birth in a significant departure from older clinical practices where babies would immediately be put into an incubator.
    New research has shown that giving kangaroo mother care immediately after birth can save more lives as it reduces the risk of infections and hypothermia, while also improving feeding. The guidelines also suggest that breastfeeding is the most effective and safe method, with donor human milk being the best alternative to mother’s milk as it also reduces the chances of infections.
    The guidelines also provide stakeholders with recommendations on how to provide emotional, financial and workplace support for families of preterm and small babies.
    ALSO READ: Monkeypox outbreak still a global health emergency — WHO lists reasons for concern
    “Preterm babies can survive, thrive, and change the world – but each baby must be given that chance,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “These guidelines show that improving outcomes for these tiny babies are not always about providing the most high-tech solutions, but rather ensuring access to essential healthcare that is centred around the needs of families.”
    Each year there are over 15 million babies are born preterm and 20 million babies are born small. The best precaution against preterm and small babies is to have healthier pregnancies.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
