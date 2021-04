There may be light at the end of the tunnel. A single-pill home cure for tackling COVID-19 may soon be available. The trials for the first pill to specifically tackle the novel coronavirus are currently on at Pfizer’s research and testing facilities in the US and Belgium. If the results of the test are successful, we could see the pill in production by the year-end, signaling an easy method of combating COVID-19, reports suggest.

The pill is based on “protease inhibiting” technology, the same mechanism that led to the breakthrough against HIV AIDS and the prevalence of preventive medication like PrEP. The specific inhibitor for the crown-shaped virus behind the pandemic is an antiviral molecule with the codename PF 07321332. Dafydd Owen, the director of medicinal chemistry at Pfizer, said the anti-viral pill was developed from scratch during the current pandemic. With the combined effort of 210 researchers, the company had managed to make over a kilogram of the custom-made drug in late October last year, The Telegraph reported

The details about the pill are hard to come by as Pfizer is playing its cards close to the chest. However, it promises to ease the pressure on beleaguered healthcare systems around the world. Hospitals and doctors will be able to use more intensive treatments for more severe cases as the pill would prevent hospitalization. Several companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca, are testing antivirals in pill form, a report by news agency AP mentioned.