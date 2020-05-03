Healthcare Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks Updated : May 03, 2020 10:42 AM IST Singapore will start easing coronavirus restrictions over the next few weeks, said authorities on Saturday. Businesses such as home-based enterprises, laundry services and barbershops will be allowed to reopen from May 12. On Saturday, officials confirmed 447 new infections, the smallest daily rise in two weeks. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365