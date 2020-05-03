  • SENSEX
Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:42 AM IST

Singapore will start easing coronavirus restrictions over the next few weeks, said authorities on Saturday.
Businesses such as home-based enterprises, laundry services and barbershops will be allowed to reopen from May 12.
On Saturday, officials confirmed 447 new infections, the smallest daily rise in two weeks.
