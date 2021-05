Singapore announced on May 18 that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children in the 12-15 age groups. The vaccination will also be expanded to include people between the ages of 40-44 years.

The Ministry of Health of Singapore also announced that the gap between the two doses will be increased to allow a greater percentage of the population to receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

The new policies came on the back of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the city-state. The authorities are concerned about the presence of the B.1.617 variant, which was first found in India.

The Moderna vaccine will still continue to be administered to those above the age of 18. Singapore’s expert panel on COVID-19 reviewed the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer vaccine before granting it emergency use authorisation for children between the age of 12-15 years. Previously, the vaccine could only be administered to those above the age of 16 years.

“The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population,” the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

“Its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population and the standards set for other registered vaccines used in the immunisation against other diseases,” it added.

According to a Reuters report, Singapore has administered over 32 lakh doses, which would be enough to vaccinate nearly 30 percent of the population. Singapore is currently administering an average of 40,000 doses a day.