Singapore allows travellers through Vaccinated Travel Lanes; all you need to know

Quarantine-free travel is set to resume in Singapore and fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei Darussalam will be allowed through its new corridor -- the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs).

What are Vaccinated Travel Lanes?

VTLs are travel corridors for fully vaccinated travellers. At present, Singapore plans to open the corridor with two countries from September 8. Travellers arriving in Singapore from these two countries would not require to undergo quarantine, which is mandatory for people flying into the country.

Requirements for traveling under VTL

Travellers arriving in Singapore through VTL must be fully vaccinated.

They must have completed 14 days after receiving the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or WHO emergency use vaccines.

Children or others who are unfit to be vaccinated cannot travel under VTL.

Passengers will have to travel in non-stop designated flights only.

They are also required to have stayed in the country of departure for at least 21 days and taken the RT-PCR test 48 hours before travel.

How to travel through VTL?

Fully vaccinated passengers will have to apply for Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) with the Singapore government. Applications will be accepted from September 1 for travel beginning from September 8. Applications for VTP must be made seven to 30 days prior to the travel. Travellers will then have to book tickets on designated VTL flights for travel to Singapore.

At present, Royal Brunei Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa connect Singapore with Germany and Brunei Darussalam. Lufthansa will fly VTL flights from September 16 twice a week between Frankfurt and Singapore. Singapore Airlines will operate between Frankfurt and Singapore from September 7 and between Munich and Singapore on September 8.

Singapore citizens or permanent residents do not need to apply for VTP but will have to adhere to other VTL requirements.

What happens on arrival in Singapore?

Those arriving on designated VTL flights will not be quarantined. However, they will have to take the PCR tests on Day 3 and Day 7 for which they will be charged when they apply for the VTP.

Apart from the designated flight, passengers can also reach Singapore through other airlines without VTP. However, they will be quarantined for the mandatory period.

Countries in Europe and Asia have already tried a number of concepts to allow travellers to move from one country to another such as vaccine passports, travel corridors, air bubbles and a traffic light system. If successful, VTL could start welcoming travellers from other jurisdictions as well. The countries with whom Singapore could make this arrangement would require to be deemed safe, welcome passengers from Singapore, and also have a direct designated flight with the country, says The Strait Times.

Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, and Taiwan all have direct flights from Singapore and are likely candidates for the VTL arrangement.