The Serum Institute of India (SII) to price the Covishield vaccine for state governments at Rs 400 per dose and for the private market at Rs 600 per dose. The COVID-19 vaccine was priced at Rs 150 per dose to the Central government.

Currently, the vaccination is free of cost at government hospitals and is charged Rs 250 per dose at private hospitals. Every individual has to take two doses of a vaccine within the stipulated time.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla welcomed the government's order to accelerate India's vaccination drive by allowing vaccines for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1. "The promising directives will help to scale up vaccine production, and allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly," he said.

Poonawalla said 50 percent of the capacities will be served to the Centre for the vaccination drive, and the remaining 50 percent will be for the state governments and private hospitals.

Poonawalla said it is challenging to supply vaccines to each corporate entity independently given the complexity, and urgency of the situation. "We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."

Poonawalla added that the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade after four-five months.

According to the government data, Covishield, from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable, comprises over 90 percent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far. Of this, 15 states and union territories have only given Covishield. The other vaccine being administered in India is the indigenous Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.

Giving details, of the 12,76,05,870 COVID-19 vaccination jabs administered till now, 11,60,65,107 are of Covishield while 1,15,40,763 are of Covaxin, according to the government's CO-WIN portal.

Moreover, about 15 states and union territories, including Goa, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, have administered only Covishield to its beneficiaries. Experts said Covishield is being produced at a much higher scale than Covaxin due to which its availability is more.