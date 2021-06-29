SII seeks emergency use approval after EU 'Green Pass' leaves out Covishield

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covishield vaccine against the COVID-19 with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after it was excluded from the European Union's “Green Pass”.

The “Green Pass” — issued by European Union (EU) member states — is a digital “vaccine passport” to enable easy travel in EU countries for work and tourism. The pass will be available for use from July 1.

Currently, only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA -- Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Covishield is derived from AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria and both Vaxzevria and Covishield are qualitatively similar. So why did the EU leave out Covishield?

The SII , which makes Covishield in India with a license from AstraZeneca, hadn’t applied for the EMA’s approval, The Wire reported.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had on Monday tweeted, "I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries."

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said the SII has applied to the EMA for approval of Covishield in the European markets. The matter has been taken with the EMA and diplomatically as well. The Covishield has received clearance from the WHO, UKMHRA.

Meanwhile, the SII has also urged the Centre to push the inclusion of Covishield in the EU Green Pass. The company has pointed out that the non-inclusion of Covishield in EU's vaccine passport will affect students, business travellers, and tourists.