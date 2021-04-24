SII clarifies on Covishield pricing, says market should open for foreign vaccines

Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Saturday that government procurement for immunisation program in all countries, including, India has been at a far lower price as the volumes are very large.

Addressing the ongoing public scepticism, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a media statement that based on market conditions, prices of many vaccines in the private market are sold at a higher free-economy price, whereas for the government it is almost one-third of the free market price.

Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, earlier this week announced a price of Rs 600 per dose and at Rs 400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government. Currently, it sells vaccines at Rs 150 per dose to the centre.

Further clarifying the confusion between global prices of the vaccine with India's, he said, Covishield is the most affordable vaccine in the country.

"The initial prices were kept very low globally as it was based on the advanced funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing. The initial supply price of Covishield for all government immunisation programs, including India, has been the lowest," Poonawalla said.

Earlier, a number of news reports claimed that Indians were being sold Covishield for Rs 600 per dose, the highest price in the world.

Clarifying this, he said: "Only a limited portion of SII's volume will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose." This price is still lower than a lot of medical treatment required to treat COVID-19.

Further, in the interest of public health, the Indian market needs to open up for other international vaccines as well. This will accelerate the immunisation program in the country, Poonawalla added.