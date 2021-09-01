SicureMi launches 'Know Your Prescription' for empowering patients

SicureMi, a health tech startup, has launched 'Know Your Prescription (KYP™)', the first of its kind medical consultancy product in India. KYP™ helps the patients by explaining the prescription and addressing their general queries related to the treatment in simple vernacular language, the company said in a statement.

The product is specially designed keeping the general population requirements in mind. The startup is eyeing the pan India audience with a major focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the company said.

"KYP™ helps in generating clarity around the medical prescription. The patient needs to visit the artificial intelligence (AI) enabled portal, where after conducting due diligence they will be directed to a WhatsApp number. They will be connected with Pharmacists and Retired medical Professionals to get a thorough understanding of their prescription. This will help in minimizing medication errors and provides enhanced patient compliance and adherence," it added.

"The product not only provides timely and effective advise on their prescription-related issues, but also ensures that patients strictly adhere and comply with the treatment plans," it said.

"It is observed patients taking multiple medications often miss out on their doses. The experts will guide the probable options in case of skipping a dose. Patients suffering from co-morbidity are often consuming other medications, therefore knowledge of the ill effects of mixing of medication is a must. Further, guidance is available around the food and liquids like juice, milk, water, etc, which should be consumed with the prescribed dosage. All these issues and more will be addressed by KYP™ in the vernacular language. The startup is looking at minimizing medical errors and improving therapeutic outcomes along with patient satisfaction," the company further said.

Tarun Gupta, founder of SicureMi said, “Researches across the world show an alarming number of fatalities that are caused by medication errors. Many times due to lack of knowledge or time crunch, patients are unable to ask the right questions during their consultation. Our platform addresses this issue by providing them over-the-counter consultations simply through WhatsApp. We want to make the patients more aware of their prescriptions. This will increase the sense of responsibility thus leading to an improved medical condition”.