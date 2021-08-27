Shrinking Remdesivir sales to impact Cipla, Dr Reddy’s: Sanford Bernstein

The 7 companies that have been approved to manufacture Remdesivir in India are Cadila, Cipla, Mylan, Jub Pharmova, Syngene, Hetero and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

After the second wave of COVID-19 , the production of coronavirus drug Remdesivir by companies has continued at the same pace. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Gland Pharma , which is the injectables making company, is now contract manufacturing Remdesivir for four companies.

The company is expected to produce Remdesivir for government stockpiling and export markets. It is also exporting Remdesivir to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Latin America.

The 7 companies that have been approved to manufacture Remdesivir in India are Cadila, Cipla, Mylan, Jub Pharmova, Syngene, Hetero and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

“Remdesivir will be an important opportunity for companies like Cipla, DRL,” said Nithya Balasubramanian, Director of Sanford Bernstein in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

She expects to see lesser sales of Remdesivir and Favipiravir. “There are five-six firms, which received the licence from Gilead to produce Remdesivir.

"However, I do believe that the opportunity size is likely to materially shrink compared to how much they produce and they were able to sell during the second wave of COVID-19 in the last quarter. From there, I am sure you are likely to see lesser sales of Remdesivir, Favipiravir and quite a few antibiotics as well which saw quite a lot of pick up,” she said.

The sales of Remdesivir depends on the possibility and extent of India getting impacted by the third wave of COVID-19.

“In my own personal view, we are unlikely to see a very large third wave of COVID-19, which means that you will continue to see the diminishing contribution of COVID therapeutics for most of the names that I mentioned now,” she added.

Sanford Bernstein has come up with a report comparing Aurobindo Pharma’s injectable business to Gland Pharma’s injectable business and the kind of valuation multiple a separate demerged entity could come at.

“We have highlighted how a B2C business like Aurobindo Pharma’s is very different from a B2B business like Gland Pharma. They have heightened pricing risk, they have base erosion risk, the plant utilisation levels will be slightly lower than a B2B company like Gland, so we think it should trade at a discount,” she explained.

For more, watch the accompanying video.