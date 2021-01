The COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country is set to begin on Saturday with the first phase covering the frontline workers in over 3000 cities. There are several questions surrounding the applicability of the two vaccines – Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech – that have been approved for inoculation to masses. Ahead of the rollout, the Union Health Ministry has circulated a fact sheet answering all questions related to the usage and precaution of the two vaccines.

What is the age group of people eligible for inoculation?

Only people over 18 years of age will be administered the vaccine.

How will the vaccines be administered?

There will be two doses of a vaccine which will be administered four weeks apart. Interchangeability of vaccines is not permitted, which means a person can receive the second dose of only that vaccine of which the first dose was administered.

Contraindications – Who cannot be vaccinated?

Pregnant or lactating women have not been part of COVID-19 vaccine trials and hence they should not receive the vaccine at this time.

Persons having a history of allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be inoculated. The same goes for those with a history of allergy to other vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, and food items.

What are the temporary contraindications?

COVID-19 vaccination should be deferred for 4 to 8 weeks for:

· Those having active symptoms SARS-CoV-2 infection

· Patients who have been treated for SARS-CoV-2 using monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma

· Acutely unwell and hospitalised patients on account of any disease

Which conditions are not contraindicated for administering COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to:

· People having past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection, who have tested positive for COVID-19 before

· Those with a history of chronic conditions or morbidities

· Persons with HIV immunodeficiency or HIV, although the vaccine might not be very effective in this case

What Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) or side-effects of the vaccine can be expected?

Mild AEFI for Covishield includes injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills, arthralgia and nausea. Paracetamol may be administered to provide relief.