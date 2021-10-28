Should you mix doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what studies say

Health officials across the globe have been bombarded with queries related to the COVID-19 vaccines for months now. However, a question that remains unanswered precisely is that of the mixing of vaccines. In the last few months, multiple studies have been conducted around the world to study the impact of taking shots of two different vaccines and the results have been encouraging in a majority of them.

So, is it advisable to mix and match doses from two different vaccines?

A research paper, published on the Lancet pre-print server, has found that mixed doses — Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Oxford-AstraZeneca or Oxford-AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer-BioNTech — induce high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 when jabs were given at a gap of four weeks.

"The results of the study showed that when given at a four-week interval both mixed schedules induce an immune response that is above the threshold set by the standard schedule of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine," said Professor Matthew Snape, Associate Professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

Similarly, research conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain revealed that a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines was entirely safe and effective in controlling the spread and prevention of the disease.

Studies in Germany have also concluded that following up a jab of an mRNA COVID vaccine (like Moderna) with a jab of vector vaccine (like Oxford-AstraZeneca) or vice-versa is "well-tolerated".

Immunologist Leif Erik Sander, who works at Charité University Hospital in Berlin, says, "People can now feel a bit more comfortable with the idea of mix-and-match."

How does 'mix-and-match' work?

According to scientists, mixing two vaccines — one vector and another mRNA — brings the best of both worlds. While the vector vaccine jab induces T cells that have been known to target and destroy virus-infected cells, the mRNA vaccine dose is "exceptionally good" at inducing high levels of antibodies.

What's the catch then?

A cumulative of about three dozen vaccines have been approved in different nations so far but the 'mix-and-match' studies have covered only a few of these vaccine combinations.

Besides, none of these researches give a clear picture of the long-term impacts of taking a jab each of two different vaccines. "As long as you don’t have any long-term or any follow-up studies with efficacy calculations, it's hard to predict the level of protection provided," says Martina Sester, professor for Transplant and Infection Immunology, Saarland University, Germany.

Another limitation of these 'mix-and-match' studies is a small sample size. Researches conducted so far have enrolled only a few hundred people. This sample size is too small to pick up rare side effects such as blood clotting, which according to current estimates occur in around one in 50,000 people after vaccine doses. "In small studies, you do not pick up your one-in-1,000 side effect, let alone your one-in-50,000 side effect," said Professor Snape.

The current state

In India, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the situation concerning 'mix-and-match' vaccine technique is still evolving. "Vaccinating people with the first dose from one vaccine and a second dose from a different one is scientifically and theoretically possible... However, it lacks scientific evidence at this time. The situation is evolving and only time will tell," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog.

Dr Farida Al Hossani, official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector and Director of Communicable Diseases, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "It is not advisable to mix and match doses of two different vaccines as there is not enough data or research available on this and there is no point in taking such a risk."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also not given its go-ahead to the 'mix-and-match' vaccine technique. In an online briefing earlier this year, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said, "There are people who are thinking about mixing and matching. We receive a lot of queries from people who say they have taken one

There is no doubt that 'mix-and-match' vaccine technique provides more flexibility to nations with regards to inoculation drive. The 'mix-and-match' method allows countries, which are dealing with vaccine shortage, to pick and choose different combinations of vaccines and inoculate populations more effectively against the virus. But for now, it's a wait-and-watch as there is a safety concern associated with 'mix-and-match'.