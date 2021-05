The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has been extended to all adults in India since May 1, but with more than 3 lakh daily cases for over a week, several questions are being raised about vaccination for those who have tested positive.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), individuals recovering from COVID-19 are encouraged to wait 2-8 weeks after the 14-day recovery period.

However, it is essential that individuals are not actively symptomatic or have not gotten a positive COVID-19 test result if they're looking to be vaccinated.

Even with utmost precautions, people with active infections can spread the disease to more people when they're to be vaccinated. Therefore, people are advised to wait 2-8 weeks after your last symptom has subsided.

While being infected and then recovering will create some antibodies inside your body, vaccination is still mandatory for all individuals.

Even if you had a single dose of a vaccine before being infected by a coronavirus, you still need to complete your dose after you have recovered and stopped showing any symptoms.

The second dose of Covaxin is best taken 28 days to 42 days after the first one, and Covishield is best taken after 42 days to 56 days after the first dose. Reschedule your vaccination appointment to a date when you have stopped showing the symptoms of the disease or have a negative test report.

Getting a single dose or both doses of the vaccine doesn't prevent you from spreading the disease to other individuals. You still have the risk of getting infected though only with mild symptoms or without symptoms. It is necessary to maintain pandemic appropriate behaviour at all times even after vaccination.