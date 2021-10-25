Sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in UK, Russia and China

China has imposed fresh lockdowns as local COVID-19 infections spread to 11 provinces. While UK is not considering another lockdown it has called the delta plus, as a variant under investigation.

A recent spike in COVID cases in UK, Russia and China are a cause of concern. China has imposed fresh lockdowns as local COVID-19 infections spread to 11 provinces. While UK is not considering another lockdown it has called the Delta plus, as a variant under investigation. Russia has asked people not to go to work, as COVID cases increase rapidly.

China has recorded at least 100 new cases across 11 provinces and has warned of the outbreak spreading further. China has already vaccinated 75 percent of its population.

UK has seen close to 40,000 new cases per day for the last 4 days. UK health secretary has warned people of not letting their guard down as there could be 1,00,000 COVID cases per day as the country heads into the winter season.

Meanwhile Russia has seen 37,930 new cases in 24 hours which is the highest since the start of the pandemic in Russia.

Watch video for more.