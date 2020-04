The home ministry on Tuesday said that it shared details of Tabligh Jamaat members in India with all states on March 21, after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana. The ministry said that it had followed up with states on March 28 and 29 on measures taken to identify them.

As of Tuesday, 1,339 Tabligh Jamaat members in Delhi have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities as well as LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS, Jhajjar.

The ministry also said that state police would be examining various categories of visas allowed to foreign Tabligh Jamaat members to see if any norms were violated. As per the ministry, foreign nationals visiting India as a part of Tabligh teams are issued tourist visas with a condition that they will not indulge in missionary work.

The headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat is located in Nizamuddin, Delhi, which is visited by religious preachers from across India and other foreign countries. According to data available with the home ministry, 1,746 people were staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21, of which, 216 were foreigners.

Moreover, another 824 foreigners were found to be in various parts of India undertaking Markaz related activities. States have been advised by home ministry to locate, screen and quarantine Tabligh Jamaat workers.