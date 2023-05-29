English
    Shalby aggressively looking at home care business, says director Shanay Shah

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  May 29, 2023 6:08:40 PM IST (Published)

    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shanay Shah, Director of Shalby said the firm is aggressively exploring opportunities in the home care sector.

    Shalby, one of the largest chains of multispecialty hospitals and tertiary care centers in India, is focused on expanding its hospital business, prioritising international growth, and venturing into the home care sector demonstrates its commitment to evolving with the changing healthcare landscape while ensuring the delivery of top-notch medical services to its patients.

    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shanay Shah, director of Shalby said the firm is aggressively exploring opportunities in the home care sector, adding that the company's proactive approach towards developing its home care business indicates a strong focus on providing personalized and convenient healthcare solutions to patients in the comfort of their homes.
    He said the company is aggressively looking at this business as it is not only about the revenues generated in the homecare business, but it is also about the brand loyalty that comes in, and because of which it accelerates growth in the hospitals business.
    Also Read | India warns government hospital doctors to prescribe generic medicine or face consequences
    Shalby's commitment to the home care segment is evident from its dedicated workforce. With more than 100 individuals exclusively dedicated to the home care business, Shalby aims to deliver comprehensive and high-quality home healthcare services, addressing the evolving needs of patients who require medical assistance at home.
    “We have added a lot of people in this business as well. We now have more than 100 people dedicated to home care across all our units," Shah said.
    While emphasising the significance of international markets, Shah stated that Shalby expects its international business to outpace the growth of its hospital business. This forecast reflects the increasing demand for Shalby's healthcare services in overseas markets, driven by its reputation for excellence and advanced medical treatments.
    Also Read | Shalby increases stake in Singapore Subsidiary to 99.34% by investing another Rs 1.8 crore
    It is also actively considering the establishment of 8 to 10 single specialty hospitals. This expansion strategy aligns with the company's vision of catering to specific medical needs and delivering specialised care to patients.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    X