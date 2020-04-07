Several state govts intend to extend lockdown as coronavirus cases mount

With the number of coronavirus cases steadily rising in the country, several state governments have hinted at extending the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 in their states. Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka have indicated intentions of continuing with the lockdown beyond its mid-April schedule.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has been one of the most vocal supporters of continuing the lockdown. On Monday, he said: [...] if the number of positive cases keep increasing until April 15, then we will have to think whether to extend the lockdown in a staggered manner."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected regions in the country, with the tally of positive cases in the state nearing 900, with 45 casualties.

On Sunday as well Tope had expressed apprehensions about lifting the lockdown measures in the face of rising number of positive coronavirus cases. Lockdown will continue in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, Tope told CNBC-TV18. "Lockdown in Mumbai is likely to continue post April 14 as well as cases are increasing rapidly,” he added.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has also hinted at a possible extension of the lockdown. “The way things are now, I don’t think the lockdown will end on April 14. It’ll end only when people fully cooperate and don’t come out of their homes. If it [rise in the number of positive cases] continues, people will be responsible for it themselves,” Yediyurappa told a Kannada news channel on Monday.

Karnataka has recorded more than 165 positive cases of the contagion.

On Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was explicit in his intention of extending the lockdown in the state.

“I am for the lockdown of the country after 15 April. We can recover economy later. In the given situation, with India’s poor health infrastructure and with a big workforce, we have no other weapon. To the best of my knowledge, the lockdown should continue," he told a press conference.

KCR added: "We can revive the economy but not the dead. The human life is the most precious.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana stood at 364, according to KCR’s telling on Monday.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and remains in effect until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut, and people have been advised to practice social distancing.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has climbed upwards of 4,400 and 114 people have died of complications from the virus. Globally, the number of cases has climbed above 1.3 million and over 75,000 people have succumbed to the pandemic.

Most countries around the globe are in various stages of lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagion.