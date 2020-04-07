  • SENSEX
Market rallies 7%; Sensex zooms 2,100 points, Nifty at 8,700
Asian shares ready to climb after Wall Street rallies
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Several state govts intend to extend lockdown as coronavirus cases mount

Updated : April 07, 2020 05:11 PM IST

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has been one of the most vocal supporters of continuing the lockdown.
“The way things are now, I don’t think the lockdown will end on April 14," Yediyurappa told a Kannada news channel on Monday.
“I am for the lockdown of the country after 15 April. We can recover economy later. In the given situation, with India’s poor health infrastructure and with a big workforce, we have no other weapon. To the best of my knowledge, the lockdown should continue," Telangana CM KCR told a press conference on Monday.
