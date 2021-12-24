Omicron scare: Seven-day home quarantine compulsory for flyers landing in Mumbai from Dubai

Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai will have to undergo a seven-day home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. Travellers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, said the order issued by Mumbai municipal commissioner I S Chahal.

"Every resident of Mumbai, if coming from Dubai International Airport to Mumbai airport, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," the order said. The local ward officer will subject the person to an RT-PCR test after seven days; if it is negative, the person will monitor himself/herself for another seven days, the order added.

Should the test come back positive for coronavirus, "laid-down procedure will be followed such as shifting the person to COVID-19 treatment ward", the order said. The decision was taken because many passengers fly to Mumbai after switching flights at the Dubai airport, the order said.

Non-residents of Mumbai will be transferred by the collector, who shall arrange transport. "These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," the order said. Those who have connecting flight to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the next flight," the order added.