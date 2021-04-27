'Set your house in order': Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government over COVID-19 mismanagement

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government over its handling of the recent COVID-19 crisis that has crippled the capital city and said it would ask the Central government to take over the charge if ‘you cannot manage the crisis’.

"Set your house in order. If you cannot manage it, we will ask the central government to take over," the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

In observation, the court mentioned that the Delhi government authorities appeared completely unaware of the ground realities and they are just issuing 'unreasonable orders'.

The court made such remarks after the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital expressed its inability to follow the Delhi government's order to provide oxygen and medicine to patients within minutes of admission in the emergency ward.

Issuing direction to the Delhi government, the High Court asked it to take the record from all pharmacies on the supply of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, and Fabiflu, and other drugs. The court also asked the Delhi government to “conduct an audit to find out if there has been any black marketing”.

"It is clear to us that the Delhi government has to pull up its socks with respect to the distribution of not only liquid oxygen but also oxygen cylinders. In case the refiller does not provide the data to the GNCTD portal, strict action would be taken against them by the GNCTD and us," the court observed.

The High Court had prodded the Delhi government on April 24, too, for not making efforts to procure tankers for transportation of its allocated 100 MTs of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha. The court had directed to coordinate with the Central government if cryogenic tanks are in short supply but “not leave it entirely to the Central government”.

Delhi recorded 380 deaths due to COVID-19, in the highest single-day spike on Monday, according to the latest health bulletin, which added that the city recorded over 20,201 new COVID-19 cases the same day.