'Set your house in order': Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government over COVID-19 mismanagement Updated : April 27, 2021 08:53:02 IST The court mentioned that the Delhi government authorities appeared completely unaware of the ground realities The court said it would ask the Central government to take over the charge if Delhi government cannot manage the crisis Published : April 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST